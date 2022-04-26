First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Solar were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after buying an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Solar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,019 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.