Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.44.

FVRR opened at $57.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.59. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $262.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

