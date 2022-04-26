FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FORM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $37.27 on Monday. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 375.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FormFactor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FormFactor by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 626.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

