Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Kenneth R. Brotman Sells 13,668 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 13,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $249,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,058 shares in the company, valued at $293,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Funko by 425.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.