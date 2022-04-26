Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

GEVO stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.70. Gevo has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 3.28.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,662,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,320,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 694.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 827,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

