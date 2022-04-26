Gouws Capital LLC Makes New $871,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gouws Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,591 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.37.

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.