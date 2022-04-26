Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Grand Canyon Education worth $22,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $114.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.74.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

