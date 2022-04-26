HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $241.00 Price Target at Cowen

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.82.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $210.50 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $196.22 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,091 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $596,396,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

