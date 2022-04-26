HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $254.00 Price Target at Citigroup

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $277.00 to $254.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.82.

NYSE HCA opened at $210.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.71. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $196.22 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after buying an additional 879,114 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

