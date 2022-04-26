HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $241.00 by Analysts at Cowen

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.82.

HCA opened at $210.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.71. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $196.22 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

