HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCA. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.82.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock opened at $210.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.89 and a 200-day moving average of $248.71. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $196.22 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.