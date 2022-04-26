HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Lowered to $227.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $267.00 to $227.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.82.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $210.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $196.22 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

