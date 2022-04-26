HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Truist Financial

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.82.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $210.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $196.22 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.71.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after purchasing an additional 879,114 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after acquiring an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.