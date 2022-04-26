HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Lowered to $267.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $291.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.82.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $210.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $196.22 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

