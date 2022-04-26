HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Lowered to $273.00 at SVB Leerink

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $304.00 to $273.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.82.

NYSE HCA opened at $210.50 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $196.22 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

