Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.87.

NYSE:HES opened at $102.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.78. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 115.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 43.0% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

