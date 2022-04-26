Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $118.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.87.

NYSE HES opened at $102.62 on Monday. Hess has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.78.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

