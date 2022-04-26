HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.68.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

