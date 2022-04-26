Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Major Shareholder Lp Bleichroeder Acquires 67,671 Shares

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 67,671 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $853,331.31. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,455,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,965,204.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Identiv alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 24,606 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $368,597.88.

On Monday, March 7th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 26,399 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $403,376.72.

On Friday, March 4th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 59,370 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $900,049.20.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.24. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $283.92 million, a PE ratio of -1,272.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

INVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Identiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Identiv by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Identiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.