IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 604 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

HealthEquity stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -127.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

