IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after acquiring an additional 247,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,549,000 after acquiring an additional 166,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

