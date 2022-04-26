IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,455,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,792,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 403,613 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 566,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after acquiring an additional 411,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV stock opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.01. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays cut their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.