International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of International Paper worth $22,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after buying an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,986,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $267,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Paper by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after buying an additional 4,620,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

NYSE:IP opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

