Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.21.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. Invesco has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $25,656,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.