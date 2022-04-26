IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $235.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $290.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.53.

NYSE IQV opened at $219.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $208.61 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

