iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $125.37 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.31 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.13.

