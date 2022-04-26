iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,919 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAGG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 582,092 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,226,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 337,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after buying an additional 247,864 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,521,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,639.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 99,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $56.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.