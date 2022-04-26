Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 465.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35,711 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,818,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $166.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.35 and a 200 day moving average of $141.54.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

