Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

KMB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.65.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $143.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 251,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

