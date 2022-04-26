Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.65.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.48 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

