Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

LAC stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

