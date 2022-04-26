Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGY. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.23.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,370,000 after acquiring an additional 975,585 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,271,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,815,000.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

