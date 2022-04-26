Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark cut Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.94.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

