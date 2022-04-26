Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $32.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,345,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

