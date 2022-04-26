Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,242 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,668 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE BUD opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.