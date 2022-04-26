Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,472 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bunge were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bunge by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.34%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

