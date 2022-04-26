Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,857 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $81,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $80.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.16 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

