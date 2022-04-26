Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,976 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after buying an additional 115,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 47,816 shares during the period.

FNDE stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54.

