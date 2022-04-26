Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 5,877 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vistra were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after buying an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,407,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 30.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,061,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 247,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

