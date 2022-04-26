Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 736 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $218.53 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.78.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

