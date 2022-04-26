Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $197.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.