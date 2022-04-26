Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equitable were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after purchasing an additional 386,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,080,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,817,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,275,000 after purchasing an additional 222,196 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

