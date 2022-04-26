Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 136 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

ANSS opened at $282.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.08 and its 200 day moving average is $349.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

