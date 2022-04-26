Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 347 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $267.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $256.26 and a one year high of $514.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

