Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 809 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

