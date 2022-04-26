Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $226,000.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68.

