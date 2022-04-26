Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of SBR opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $903.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $66.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $8.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.14%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 312.86%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.