Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,010,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

