Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SCPL opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.32. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.98.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SCPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

