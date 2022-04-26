Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $185.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $176.31 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.